Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $261.11 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.43 and a fifty-two week high of $277.83. The firm has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $265.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $2.99. The business had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 target price on Travelers Companies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $304.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, insider Avrohom J. Kess sold 23,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total value of $6,419,275.62. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,254,650.91. This trade represents a 32.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.78, for a total value of $9,707,143.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 262,329 shares in the company, valued at $71,820,433.62. This trade represents a 11.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,374 shares of company stock valued at $47,929,912 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

