Brookwood Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 20,451 FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 414.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 24,916 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 156,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maridea Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $22.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.96. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $24.10.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $400.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.52%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

FS KKR Capital Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

