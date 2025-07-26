Lifeworks Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC reduced its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Cambria Tail Risk ETF worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 4th quarter worth $718,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 11,467 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 115,316.7% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,919 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,440,000.

Get Cambria Tail Risk ETF alerts:

Cambria Tail Risk ETF Trading Up 6.1%

TAIL opened at $11.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day moving average is $11.91. The company has a market cap of $97.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of -0.31. Cambria Tail Risk ETF has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $14.67.

Cambria Tail Risk ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Tail Risk ETF (TAIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds mostly cash and treasuries while using the strategy of buying put options on the S&P 500 with the purpose of portfolio downside protection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Tail Risk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Tail Risk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.