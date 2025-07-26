Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 248 Shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HACK. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,520,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 490.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,203,000 after acquiring an additional 175,864 shares in the last quarter. Thoma Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,743,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 114,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after purchasing an additional 55,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 417.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 67,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 54,392 shares during the last quarter.

Get Amplify Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $86.39 on Friday. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $58.33 and a 52-week high of $87.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.35.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.