Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Takes $785,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 66,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 25,436 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $117,026,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE WFC opened at $84.25 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $84.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $274.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

