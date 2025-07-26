Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $27,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $259.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.81. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $181.81 and a 52-week high of $296.16. The firm has a market cap of $241.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $1.68 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Saturday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IBM

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.