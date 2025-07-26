Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $890,000 Stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.21% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Note Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000.

Get SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of DWX stock opened at $42.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $477.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.69. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $34.26 and a 52 week high of $42.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.94 and a 200-day moving average of $39.21.

About SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.