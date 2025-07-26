Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stake Boosted by Rareview Capital LLC

Rareview Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 115.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,735 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 4.9% of Rareview Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Rareview Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $246.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $190.27 and a 1 year high of $263.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.83.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

