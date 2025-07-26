Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,122 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $4,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goepper Burkhardt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Uptown Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Uptown Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 106,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Street Fiduciary LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Grove Street Fiduciary LLC now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $49.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.09. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $50.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.1041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.