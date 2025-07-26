AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 20,291 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 157,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,291 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF were worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FNDX. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $719,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 178.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 7,887 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $416,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 352.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 19,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 15,516 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDX opened at $25.15 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a one year low of $20.41 and a one year high of $25.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.00.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.