Rareview Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Inv Vk Mun Tr (NYSE:VKQ)

Rareview Capital LLC lowered its stake in Inv Vk Mun Tr (NYSE:VKQ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,783 shares during the period. Inv Vk Mun Tr accounts for about 1.6% of Rareview Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Rareview Capital LLC owned 0.46% of Inv Vk Mun Tr worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VKQ. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inv Vk Mun Tr in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Inv Vk Mun Tr by 296.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 438,904 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 328,085 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Inv Vk Mun Tr during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in Inv Vk Mun Tr by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 104,983 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 35,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Inv Vk Mun Tr by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Inv Vk Mun Tr Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of VKQ opened at $9.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.47. Inv Vk Mun Tr has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $10.47.

Inv Vk Mun Tr Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0628 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%.

In other Inv Vk Mun Tr news, Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly bought 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.19 per share, for a total transaction of $49,626.00. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager owned 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,626. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Inv Vk Mun Tr Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

