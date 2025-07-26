Marietta Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Hotels Group were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 430,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,756,000 after buying an additional 35,003 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 373,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,613,000 after buying an additional 6,709 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group by 9,964.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 146,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,810,000 after buying an additional 145,283 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 146,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,273,000 after buying an additional 55,404 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,589,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 15.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Intercontinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Intercontinental Hotels Group Stock Performance

Shares of IHG stock opened at $118.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.87. The stock has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of $91.57 and a 1 year high of $137.25.

About Intercontinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

