Marietta Investment Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 443.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,866 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SO. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Southern by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 844,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,524,000 after buying an additional 33,847 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,715,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,258,000 after buying an additional 104,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Transactions at Southern

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 13,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,250,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 93,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,897,795. This represents a 12.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SO. Barclays boosted their target price on Southern from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. KeyCorp downgraded Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Southern from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Southern from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on SO

Southern Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $95.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.98. Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $96.44. The company has a market cap of $104.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.38.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Southern had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.64%.

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.