Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Has $265,000 Stake in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,090 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 833 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN opened at $32.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.02. Devon Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $47.44.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Siebert Williams Shank lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Devon Energy

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.