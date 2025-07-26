Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Stake Boosted by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco Global Water ETF worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PIO stock opened at $44.82 on Friday. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 12-month low of $35.57 and a 12-month high of $45.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.3508 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from Invesco Global Water ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

