BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) Shares Sold by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LCTU. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

LCTU stock opened at $69.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.02. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 12 month low of $52.48 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.60.

About BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

