Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,363 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GDX. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,282,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,757,000 after buying an additional 2,342,211 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3,010.4% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,938,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,100,000 after buying an additional 1,875,906 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,851,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,594,000 after buying an additional 1,567,800 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 298.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,793,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,552,000 after buying an additional 1,342,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3,769.9% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 534,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,137,000 after buying an additional 521,042 shares during the last quarter.

GDX stock opened at $53.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.31. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $33.42 and a 12 month high of $54.78. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

