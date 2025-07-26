Wedbush Securities Inc. Raises Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BankPlus Trust Department grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $634.67 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.49 and a 52-week high of $636.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $511.12 and a 200-day moving average of $451.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.84. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 37.12%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.03, for a total transaction of $3,052,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 208,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,125,473.67. The trade was a 3.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.83, for a total transaction of $390,950.01. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,928,616.02. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on EME. Baird R W raised shares of EMCOR Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $384.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EMCOR Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $556.17.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

