Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 265.4% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000.

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $76.81 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.72 and a 1-year high of $78.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.93.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

