Legato Capital Management LLC Makes New $240,000 Investment in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTXFree Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,341,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,167 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,343,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,059,000 after purchasing an additional 363,394 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 1,772,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,965,000 after purchasing an additional 840,731 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,280,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,315,000 after purchasing an additional 149,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,245,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,433,000 after purchasing an additional 90,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MLTX shares. Wolfe Research raised MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

MLTX opened at $55.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -23.94 and a beta of 1.27. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $31.42 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 21.11 and a quick ratio of 21.11.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTXGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.13. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

