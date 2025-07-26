Legato Capital Management LLC Invests $175,000 in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 5,753 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth $625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $32,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 999,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,978,528.92. The trade was a 0.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.36.

View Our Latest Report on PTEN

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

PTEN stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.32. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $11.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.01.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 21.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.59%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.