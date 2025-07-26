Wedbush Securities Inc. Lowers Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,871 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,692,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 14,795.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 769,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,137,000 after purchasing an additional 764,637 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,545,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $475,714,000 after purchasing an additional 601,361 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,944,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 602.1% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 364,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,946,000 after purchasing an additional 312,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.86.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

NYSE YUM opened at $146.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.58. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.13 and a 1 year high of $163.30. The company has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.74.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 56.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $40,332.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,231.40. This represents a 13.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total value of $1,043,352.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 102,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,084,113.80. The trade was a 6.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,720 shares of company stock worth $2,150,965. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Yum! Brands

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.