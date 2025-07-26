Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Buys 1,102 Shares of ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 1,149.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 7,038.1% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ADMA Biologics

In related news, Director Jerrold B. Grossman sold 10,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $213,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 478,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,190,314.14. This trade represents a 2.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steve Elms sold 194,749 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $3,941,719.76. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 87,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,559.20. This represents a 69.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 464,621 shares of company stock valued at $9,644,269 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADMA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

ADMA Biologics Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $18.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.98 and a 200-day moving average of $18.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.43. ADMA Biologics Inc has a 52 week low of $10.21 and a 52 week high of $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 6.58.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.40 million. ADMA Biologics had a return on equity of 47.16% and a net margin of 45.01%. ADMA Biologics’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADMA Biologics Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Further Reading

