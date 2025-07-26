Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 17,542 American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 17,542 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in American Superconductor by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American Superconductor by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 59,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in American Superconductor by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in American Superconductor by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in American Superconductor by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ AMSC opened at $43.20 on Friday. American Superconductor Corporation has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $44.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 288.00 and a beta of 2.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Superconductor ( NASDAQ:AMSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. American Superconductor had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $66.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.27 million. The business’s revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that American Superconductor Corporation will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 4,744 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $151,001.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 409,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,035,403.56. The trade was a 1.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 7,689 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $244,663.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,296,797 shares in the company, valued at $41,264,080.54. This trade represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,088 shares of company stock worth $4,952,531 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

