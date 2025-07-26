Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,165,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,230,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344,571 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,626,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,729,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,329 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,899,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,492,041,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216,199 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 22,312,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,992,994,000 after acquiring an additional 554,388 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,539,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,477,307,000 after acquiring an additional 832,386 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total transaction of $1,767,066.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,304.10. This represents a 43.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.54, for a total value of $477,956.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,420.70. This trade represents a 19.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 457,144 shares of company stock worth $47,296,288 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $106.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.51. The stock has a market cap of $156.92 billion, a PE ratio of 63.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.45. Boston Scientific Corporation has a one year low of $71.88 and a one year high of $108.94.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 13.55%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BSX. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

