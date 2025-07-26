Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 1,800 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GDXJ. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 142.2% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period.

GDXJ stock opened at $67.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.50. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $40.26 and a 1-year high of $71.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

