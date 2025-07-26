Advisor OS LLC Increases Stake in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS)

Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLS. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Flowserve by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,255,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,271,000 after buying an additional 2,193,904 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at $94,629,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 307.1% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,888,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,948 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,068,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,953,000 after purchasing an additional 714,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,440,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,859,000 after purchasing an additional 527,250 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on FLS. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Flowserve from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Mizuho set a $60.00 price objective on Flowserve in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Flowserve from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Flowserve from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Flowserve Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $54.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. Flowserve Corporation has a 52-week low of $37.34 and a 52-week high of $65.08.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Flowserve’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Flowserve Corporation will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.25%.

About Flowserve

(Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.