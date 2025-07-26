Advisor OS LLC Has $288,000 Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BJ. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,268,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,775,000 after acquiring an additional 504,958 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,331,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,009,000 after acquiring an additional 43,106 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,186,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,415 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,228,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,393,000 after purchasing an additional 741,782 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 199.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,986,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,980 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Steven L. Ortega acquired 1,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $114.60 per share, with a total value of $199,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,258.60. This represents a 25.21% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Cichocki sold 43,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $4,673,936.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 172,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,403,843.95. The trade was a 20.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,625 shares of company stock worth $8,595,110. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BJ. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

NYSE BJ opened at $104.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.04 and a 200-day moving average of $108.74. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.33 and a 12 month high of $121.10.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 31.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

