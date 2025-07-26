Advisor OS LLC Cuts Holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Advisor OS LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $45.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.90. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $46.55.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Senior Loan ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.