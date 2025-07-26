Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 313 Shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,263,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,687,797,000 after acquiring an additional 540,533 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 18,954,088 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,025,795,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068,738 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Williams Companies by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,236,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $824,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,618 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $575,103,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Williams Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,916,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $473,094,000 after acquiring an additional 113,759 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $125,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 315,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,790,941.50. The trade was a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies stock opened at $57.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.36 and its 200 day moving average is $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $70.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.65. Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.41 and a one year high of $63.45.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 21.18%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.95%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.77.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

