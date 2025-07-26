1,198 Shares in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Acquired by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 982,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,622,000 after purchasing an additional 272,625 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,659,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,502,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,608,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16,981.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 67,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after purchasing an additional 67,415 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $182.66 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $154.00 and a 52 week high of $185.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.82.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

