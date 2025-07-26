Marietta Investment Partners LLC Purchases 22 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4%

IVV opened at $640.06 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $640.64. The stock has a market cap of $644.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $610.58 and a 200-day moving average of $587.35.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.