TD Asset Management Inc Sells 109,007 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 970,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,007 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.44% of Trane Technologies worth $326,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 145.1% in the first quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 31,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,434,000 after purchasing an additional 18,604 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 60.3% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 251,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,841,000 after purchasing an additional 94,761 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth $263,000. Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Firetrail Investments PTY Ltd. now owns 33,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,525,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $472.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $433.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $386.23. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $298.15 and a 12-month high of $473.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 36.10%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $363.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $405.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,340. This represents a 49.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

