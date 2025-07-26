TD Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,517,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,949,126 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 1.21% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $696,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 236,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,879,000 after acquiring an additional 11,902 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $629,000. Lepercq Multi Asset Fund purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,234,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $90.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.90. The firm has a market cap of $65.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.14 and a twelve month high of $91.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

