TD Asset Management Inc Sells 27,387 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,617,053 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 27,387 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $592,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,957,463 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,525,046,000 after purchasing an additional 257,036 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV increased its stake in Home Depot by 99,400.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 18,975,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,954,431,000 after purchasing an additional 18,956,701 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Home Depot by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,455,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,845,098,000 after purchasing an additional 647,552 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Home Depot by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,149,890 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,726,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 39,194.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,236,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,517,230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $393.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Gordon Haskett lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.77.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $375.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.31 and a 1-year high of $439.37. The company has a market capitalization of $373.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $365.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $373.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.42%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

