KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Increases Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SRH Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 95.0% in the first quarter. SRH Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 363.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $89.40 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.71 and a 52 week high of $122.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.96.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.18 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 46.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 12.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Allison Transmission from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 3,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total value of $359,078.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 11,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,881.76. The trade was a 22.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

