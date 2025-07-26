Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $11.73 Million Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH cut its stake in shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $11,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPC. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Genuine Parts by 18.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at $523,000. Bingham Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 33.2% during the first quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Genuine Parts by 2.8% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC stock opened at $133.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.12. Genuine Parts Company has a fifty-two week low of $104.01 and a fifty-two week high of $149.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.91%.

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.