Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $964,000 in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,752 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,016,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $552,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Ameris Bancorp Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of ABCB opened at $66.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.48. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $48.27 and a 52 week high of $74.56.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 21.46%. The business had revenue of $285.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABCB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler Companies increased their price target on Ameris Bancorp to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.