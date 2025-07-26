Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Stock Rating Lowered by Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $665.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $553.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $610.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $478.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $180.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $413.76 and its 200 day moving average is $470.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $385.46 and a 1 year high of $627.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.82%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.09%.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total transaction of $128,979.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,960,188.31. This represents a 1.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Thermo Fisher Scientific

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

