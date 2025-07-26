Advisor OS LLC Sells 206 Shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Advisor OS LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,447 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,718,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,400,688,000 after purchasing an additional 177,808 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,897,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $509,313,000 after buying an additional 38,377 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,152,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $280,607,000 after buying an additional 41,417 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 6.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,147,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $280,112,000 after buying an additional 136,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 13.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,141,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $279,379,000 after buying an additional 249,295 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion Stock Performance

NYSE:ALLE opened at $165.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.44. Allegion PLC has a twelve month low of $116.57 and a twelve month high of $166.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.10 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

ALLE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Allegion from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $139.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $149.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Allegion

Allegion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.