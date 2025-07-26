Advisor OS LLC Buys Shares of 3,531 The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK)

Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,531 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $100.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.96 and a 200-day moving average of $85.99. The company has a market capitalization of $72.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a one year low of $60.93 and a one year high of $101.16.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.70%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.38.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total transaction of $1,969,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,071.75. This represents a 36.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

