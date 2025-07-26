Advisor OS LLC Cuts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Advisor OS LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $199.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.48 and a 200-day moving average of $188.76. The company has a market capitalization of $63.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $163.19 and a 1-year high of $200.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

