Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $601,000 Stock Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 101.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,800 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 95,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 66,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 87,466 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 17,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 56,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Stock Performance

Shares of XRX opened at $6.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.28 and its 200-day moving average is $6.00. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $11.45. The firm has a market cap of $764.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Xerox had a positive return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Xerox’s payout ratio is presently -0.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO John G. Bruno bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $109,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 259,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,814.50. This represents a 10.65% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mirlanda Gecaj bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.41 per share, for a total transaction of $44,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,956 shares in the company, valued at $70,365.96. The trade was a 167.90% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 82,300 shares of company stock valued at $364,254. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

