Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Shares Acquired by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned about 0.53% of Amtech Systems worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amtech Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Amtech Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Amtech Systems by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 10,281 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Amtech Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Amtech Systems by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 10,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amtech Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

NASDAQ:ASYS opened at $4.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.58. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $6.81.

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

