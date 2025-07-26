Advisor OS LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 78.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 198.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,102,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387,339 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,916,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,477,000 after buying an additional 198,822 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $524,187,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,788,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,082 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,591,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,150,000 after acquiring an additional 418,911 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trade Desk Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of TTD stock opened at $86.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 105.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.36. The Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $42.96 and a 52-week high of $141.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $616.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.62 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $2,135,520.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,950.54. The trade was a 61.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wells sold 28,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $2,287,603.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 66,985 shares in the company, valued at $5,350,761.80. This represents a 29.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Trade Desk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, June 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.73.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

