Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $624,000 Stock Position in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,199 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in F. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $387,282,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 22,512,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $222,872,000 after acquiring an additional 10,535,335 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 2,905.1% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 7,989,463 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $79,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,723,601 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 29,642,389 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $293,460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,508,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $460,444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Up 1.8%

Ford Motor stock opened at $11.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.17. Ford Motor Company has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $11.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $40.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ford Motor news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 113,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,329. The trade was a 20.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.40 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.37.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ford Motor

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.