Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Pool by 7.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Second Line Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. PUREfi Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC now owns 773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Pool by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on POOL shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Pool from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $322.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $348.25.

Pool stock opened at $324.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Pool Corporation has a 52-week low of $282.22 and a 52-week high of $395.60.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.05. Pool had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.99 earnings per share. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 46.90%.

Pool declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

