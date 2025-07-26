Contrasting Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) & Paradigm Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:PDGO)

Paradigm Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:PDGO – Get Free Report) and Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Paradigm Oil and Gas and Enerflex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Paradigm Oil and Gas alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paradigm Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A Enerflex 3.18% 5.23% 1.93%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.5% of Enerflex shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paradigm Oil and Gas 0 0 0 0 0.00 Enerflex 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Paradigm Oil and Gas and Enerflex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Enerflex has a consensus price target of $10.63, indicating a potential upside of 32.56%. Given Enerflex’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Enerflex is more favorable than Paradigm Oil and Gas.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Paradigm Oil and Gas and Enerflex”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paradigm Oil and Gas N/A N/A -$1.66 million N/A N/A Enerflex $2.41 billion 0.41 $32.00 million $0.59 13.58

Enerflex has higher revenue and earnings than Paradigm Oil and Gas.

Risk & Volatility

Paradigm Oil and Gas has a beta of -0.19, indicating that its stock price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enerflex has a beta of 2, indicating that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Enerflex beats Paradigm Oil and Gas on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paradigm Oil and Gas

(Get Free Report)

Paradigm Oil and Gas, Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of oil and gas properties. It holds interests in 4 oil and gas leases covering approximately 934 net mineral acres located in the Wichita and Navarro counties of Texas. The company is headquartered in Indian Rocks Beach, Florida.

About Enerflex

(Get Free Report)

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management. It also designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, low-carbon solutions, cryogenic systems, electric power solutions, and treated water solutions; and engages in the engineering, design, procurement, project management, and construction services for compression, process, treated water, and power generation equipment, as well as after-market service, parts, and operations and maintenance services for gas compression, processing, and treated water facilities in the region. The company was formerly known as Enerflex Systems Income Fund and changed its name to Enerflex Ltd. in January 2010. Enerflex Ltd. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Paradigm Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paradigm Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.