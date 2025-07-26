Analyzing Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) and Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY)

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) and Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Ashtead Group pays an annual dividend of $2.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Andritz pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Ashtead Group pays out 20.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Andritz pays out 33.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility and Risk

Ashtead Group has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Andritz has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashtead Group 14.28% 21.32% 7.31% Andritz 5.88% 21.98% 5.93%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ashtead Group and Andritz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Ashtead Group and Andritz”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashtead Group $10.79 billion 2.76 $1.51 billion $13.83 20.17 Andritz $9.00 billion 0.90 $537.26 million $1.04 15.00

Ashtead Group has higher revenue and earnings than Andritz. Andritz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ashtead Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ashtead Group and Andritz, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashtead Group 0 2 1 2 3.00 Andritz 1 0 1 0 2.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Ashtead Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ashtead Group beats Andritz on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services. The company offers its products and services for facilities maintenance and municipalities, such as office complexes, apartment complexes, government, hospitals, data centers, parks and recreation departments, schools and universities, shopping centers, pavement/kerb repairs, and golf course maintenance; construction of airports, highways and bridges, office buildings, data centers, schools and universities, shopping centers, residential, remodeling, manufacturing plants, and green energy plants; emergency response for fire, hurricanes, flooding, tornadoes, winter, storms, residential and health emergencies, alternative care facilities, points of distribution, and mobile testing facilities; and entertainment and special events, including national events, concerts, sporting events, film and telvision production, theme parks, festivals farmers' markets, local 5k runs, and cycle races. It operates 1,094 stores in the United States, 119 stores in Canada, and 185 stores in the United Kingdom under the Sunbelt Rentals brand. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Andritz

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors in Europe, North America, South America, China, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies technology, automation, and service solutions to produce pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power generation; flue gas cleaning systems; nonwovens technologies; panelboard production systems; and recycling, shredding, and energy solutions for various waste materials. The Metals segment provides technologies, plants, and digital solutions, including automation and software solutions, and process know-how and services; and solutions for the production and processing of flat products for welding systems and industrial furnaces, as well as services for the metals processing industry. The Hydro segment supplies electromechanical equipment and services for hydropower plants; offers plant diagnosis, refurbishment, modernization, and upgradation of existing hydropower plants; and pumps for irrigation, water supply, and flood control, as well as turbo generators. The Separation segment offers mechanical and thermal technologies, as well as services and related automation solutions for solid/liquid separation to serve chemical, environmental, food, mining, and minerals industries; and technologies and services to produce animal feed and biomass pellets. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Graz, Austria.

