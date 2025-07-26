Comparing Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) & Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) and Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enerpac Tool Group and Sandvik”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enerpac Tool Group $608.10 million 3.41 $85.75 million $1.63 23.53 Sandvik $11.62 billion 2.79 $1.16 billion $1.12 23.08

Risk and Volatility

Sandvik has higher revenue and earnings than Enerpac Tool Group. Sandvik is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enerpac Tool Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Enerpac Tool Group has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sandvik has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.7% of Enerpac Tool Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Sandvik shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Enerpac Tool Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Enerpac Tool Group and Sandvik’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enerpac Tool Group 14.65% 24.04% 12.44% Sandvik 11.89% 16.66% 8.62%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Enerpac Tool Group and Sandvik, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enerpac Tool Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sandvik 1 1 2 1 2.60

Enerpac Tool Group presently has a consensus target price of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.16%. Given Enerpac Tool Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Enerpac Tool Group is more favorable than Sandvik.

Dividends

Enerpac Tool Group pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Sandvik pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Enerpac Tool Group pays out 2.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sandvik pays out 31.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Enerpac Tool Group beats Sandvik on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enerpac Tool Group

(Get Free Report)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets. It also offers branded tools and engineered heavy lifting technology solutions, and hydraulic torque wrenches; maintenance and manpower services; high-force hydraulic and mechanical tools, including cylinders, pumps, valves, and specialty tools; and bolt tensioners and other miscellaneous products. This segment markets its branded tools and services primarily under the Enerpac, Hydratight, Larzep, and Simplex brands. The Other segment designs and manufactures synthetic ropes and biomedical textiles. The company was formerly known as Actuant Corporation and changed its name to Enerpac Tool Group Corp. in January 2020. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. was incorporated in 1910 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

About Sandvik

(Get Free Report)

Sandvik AB (publ), an engineering company, provides products and solutions for mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers mining and rock excavation equipment, including drill rigs and bolters, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and rock drills, and mining automation; rock processing equipment, such as crushers, screens, hydraulic breakers, demolition tools, and breaker booms. It also provides metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, and digital solutions and software; metal powder for additive manufacturing, and components made from controlled expansion alloys; and tungsten powders, as well as recycling services of secondary tungsten raw materials. The company serves aerospace, automotive, energy, general engineering, infrastructure, and mining industries. Sandvik AB (publ) was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.